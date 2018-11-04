Superstar Rajinikanth, who is gearing up to release his next film 2.0 said that Indian film directors like Shankar, Rajamouli and Rajkumar Hirani are the gems of the country and they should be protected.

Shankar-directed 2.0 is one of the most awaited Indian movies of 2018. The makers of the film released its theatrical trailer at a grand event on Saturday. Along with other cast and crew, Rajinikanth attended this function and he could not stop going gaga over the director and the brilliant making of the movie.

The superstar started his speech by saying that "2.0 is going to be a super-duper hit." Rajinikanth went on to say. For the past 25 years, Shankar has been proving his mettle time and again with his creations, yet he never fails to entertain the audiences or meet their expectations. He is a showman, a magician, an Indian James Cameron, and Spielberg rolled into one."

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth revealed that he felt like walking about the project 2.0 after he found difficult initially. After shooting for a week, I was struggling and could not memorise my lines. I could not carry the 12 kg bodysuit for my role and went for repeated takes for my scenes. I later called Shankar sir and told him that I would return the advance amount and requested him to drop the film," Rajini told.

The Endhiran actor added, "But, he convinced me saying that only I could pull off this role. After the release of 2.0, Shankar will be celebrated, and he will reach an international level. Filmmakers like Shankar, Rajamouli and Rajkumar Hirani are the gems of our country. We should protect them."

Rajinikanth is confident that 2.0 will appeal to all sections of the audience. The superstar concluded, "2.0 is an entertaining thriller with a very good message. The universe is not only for human beings but for all creatures. This film carries a universal message which audiences will connect with. Shankar has showcased how technology on the flipside spoils the universe and human mind."