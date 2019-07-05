Bengaluru has a new chef in town at the Shangri-La Hotel. The hotel in a press-communique routed through its Director of Communication, Shamira Ajani announced the appointment of Gagandeep Singh Sawhney as their new Executive Chef. He is to head and oversee all of the hotel's culinary operations.

Shangri-la Bengaluru boasts of eight unique restaurants on property and Chef Gagan is to lead the hotel's culinary brigade across these restaurants, bars, as well as in-room-dining and banqueting.

Chef Gagan, as per the communique, has over 16-years of culinary experience at luxury hotels and Michelin-starred restaurants. With a career spanning across the globe from the Maldives, Thailand, the UAE, to Switzerland. The Chef is a veteran of traditional, regional and progressive Italian and Asian cuisines.

'We are delighted to welcome Chef Gagandeep to the hotel's culinary team. His passion for food and zeal for innovation have already started reflecting on our food and beverage offerings. We are sure that his expansive culinary experience will help make Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru's restaurants the preferred dining destinations in the city', said Andreas Streiber, hotel's General Manager.