PR Handout

Kamar Film Factory has launched FTV Fashion Calendar in a grand event held in Bengaluru, on Monday evening, 15 April.

After Hyderabad, FTV unveiled its calendar in Bengalutu in the event held at Shangri-La hotel, which saw the attendance of prominent personalities from fashion and Kannada film industry.

The event was followed by a fashion Show presented by Bengaluru based models in two sequences, show.

"We are coming up with a fashion of International standards for people of India. It's a tour for all metropolitan cities. Fashion and style meets the choice of Indian fashion industry, this tour is first of its kind in India," Kamar, head of Fashion TV India, said.

About Fashion TV: Since its inception in 1997, Fashion TV has been setting the highest standards for excellence in fashion and lifestyle broadcasting.

The only TV equivalent to fashion print media appealing to everyone interested in fashion, style, beauty and trends, Fashion TV understands and caters to its audience by providing original, unbiased and informative programming not available on other networks. A strong image and exceptional awareness of Fashion TV's brand projects a unique, cosmopolitan and a modern style allowing for influential partnerships with many global brands.

