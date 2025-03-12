There has been much anticipation about Shanaya Kapoor's debut. For a long time, there have been rumors and speculations about the film that she will debut with or the projects that she has in her pocket. However, it now seems like this is Shanaya Kapoor's year; she is keeping Bollywood fans hooked with back-to-back announcements. The soon-to-be debutante has multiple films lined up, and she is currently keeping busy with shooting for her all-new film. Shanaya, even before making a debut, has already garnered a massive fan base because of her sartorial choices.

A little while back, Shanaya announced her work with Adarsh Gourav in 'Tu Yaa Main,' and soon after, she shared the news of the next film she is working on. She has started to shoot for a film with Abhay Verma, who received massive fame after 'Munjya.' The film will be helmed by Shujaat Saudagar, who is known for directing 'Rock On 2.'

Saudagar recently took to his Instagram story to share a behind-the-scenes glimpse from his new directorial venture that will feature Shanaya and Abhay. The picture that the director shared featured a clapperboard. While the film's title has not been disclosed yet, on the clapperboard, one could see the initials 'JC' written. Both Abhay and Shanaya were tagged in the story, and both actors immediately reshared the picture on their respective profiles.

The news of Shanaya taking on another film went viral on the Internet in absolutely no time, and a discourse was started on Reddit. While many cheered and lauded her for getting back-to-back projects, several others were fairly surprised and also went on to point out that among the films that she is doing, she has been cast opposite "outsiders" of Bollywood like Adarsh Gourav, Vikrant Massey, and Abhay Verma.

A netizen on the Reddit discourse commented, "they paired her up with Vikrant Massey, Abhay Verma and Adarsh Gourav so these talented outsiders carry all the acting and she gets away being bad."

Another comment read, "I think Shanaya has cracked the formula. She's opted for the so called less 'glamorous' banner and is starring opposite talented young actors who are bound to do the heavy lifting as far as acting is concerned. Unlike the shit show that was Archies and Nadaaniya, these movies will probably have a decent story and plot along with a good ensemble cast so chances of Shanyas first film being a hit, semi-hit or critically acclaimed are quite high."

This was not it, an internet user clearly pointed out, "Nice modus operand by nepos pair up with a credible actor so they can shine with them".

The teaser for what is being called her debut movie, 'Tu Yaa Main', only released a day prior and has been the talk of the town and for mostly good reasons.