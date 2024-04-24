Krushna Abhishek's sister Arti Singh is all set to marry her fiancé Dipak Chauhan on April 25. The couple are enjoying their pre-wedding festivities, which kicked off last Friday. From mehendi, sangeet, haldi, and bridal showers, among others, festivities are going on in full swing.

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah lock lips at Aarti Singh's sangeet

Arti along with Kashmera and Krushna, have been sharing pictures and videos from pre-wedding celebrations earlier this week. On Tuesday night, Arti and Dipak hosted a sangeet ceremony in the presence of friends and family. Who's Who from the television industry added a traditional touch to the glam.

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah looked stunning in shimmery and shiny black outfits.

Kashmera was also seen twinning with her sons in black as they geared up for the performance.

For the occasion, Kashmera wore a trendy saree, she opted for a bralette blouse with a low-neck and lehenga-type bottom; and wore a dupatta. During the photo-ops, Kashmera and Krushna locked lips for the paps.

As the duo kissed, paps joked with them and said, 'once more.'

Meanwhile, netizens weren't pleased with Kashmera and Krushna's kiss.

A user mentioned, "They could have done all this at home."

Another mentioned, 'Unnecessary PDA."

The third one wrote, "Shameless, what is the need to do this during photo-ops."

The soon-to-get-married couple opted for vibrant colours.

Arti looked stunning in a parrot green lehenga choli, that featured intricate embroidery and a vibrant hue, perfect for the celebratory occasion.

Deepak opted for a stylish safari suit.

A couple of friends from the industry also arrived. Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee were spotted for the Sangeet.

There was a haldi ceremony held for the bride yesterday. The mehendi ceremony is underway.