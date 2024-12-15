On Saturday, Allu Arjun walked out of jail after being granted interim bail. The actor was arrested on Friday, December 13, and sent to 14-day judicial custody in Hyderabad in connection with the death of a woman during a stampede at the premiere of his blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule.

After his release, Arjun was welcomed by fans, and half of the Telugu film industry flocked to his Hyderabad residence to check on him. Celebrities like Naga Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, Pushpa director Sukumar, and Daggubati Venkatesh were among visited the actor at his residence to get on him.

As soon as Allu Arjun returned home after spending a night in jail, his wife Sneha and their children hugged him tightly, his wife Sneha broke down in tears upon seeing her husband. However, the ongoing celebrations and Arjun's interactions with celebrities have drawn criticism online.

On X (formerly Twitter), many netizens pointed out the stark contrast in public sentiment. Some who were previously critical of the Telangana government for arresting the actor are now questioning Arjun's celebratory demeanor.

One user wrote, "Today's non-stop celebrity visits and the publicity around it have tilted the scales in favor of Revanth Reddy. I am sure I am not the only one feeling that way. I like Allu Arjun, but today should have been a day of introspection, not celebration."

The Stampede Tragedy

The tragedy occurred when Allu Arjun made a surprise visit to a theatre during the premiere of Pushpa 2, leading to a stampede. The incident resulted in the death of a 39-year-old woman and left her 8-year-old son critically injured.

The arrest was unfair and now that Allu Arjun is back, what is all this tamasha of the entire Tollywood descending in his house and every moment being captured on the lens!



They are going overboard with this. It looks more like a PR stunt now and they need to simmer down. — Nitin Mohan (@initin90) December 14, 2024

The boy, identified as Sri Teja, remains in critical condition at KIMS Cuddles Hospital in Hyderabad.

According to a statement shared by The Hindu, the hospital confirmed that Sri Teja is currently in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and on ventilator support. "He is hemodynamically stable and tolerating tube feedings. However, he has intermittent fever, remains in an altered sensorium, and exhibits dystonic movements," the statement read.

Both Allu Arjun and Pushpa 2 director Sukumar have expressed deep regret over the incident. Arjun personally met with the victim's family, extended his condolences, and donated Rs 25 lakh to support them during this difficult time.