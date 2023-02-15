Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday afternoon trapped and arrested a principal of the higher education department in the summer capital Srinagar for accepting a bribe.

According to reports, Tariq Ashai, who is the principal of Government Degree College (GDC) Pattan in Baramulla, was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 60000 at SP College in Srinagar.

They said that on receipt of the complaint, an FIR was registered, under section 7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 in Police Station ACB north Kashmir and an investigation was taken up.

Accordingly, a trap team was constituted. The trap team laid a successful trap and caught Tariq Ashai while accepting a bribe of rupees 60,000 on the spot in presence of independent witnesses.

The official was taken to a police station in Srinagar and further investigation into the matter is going on.

After the principal, ACB arrests Assistant Professor in the same case.

Reports said that during the investigation and questioning of the arrested principal, another Assistant professor of the Government Degree College Pattan was also arrested in this case.

Both the officers of higher education department were taken to a police station in Srinagar and further investigations into the matter are going on, sources said, adding that more arrests are likely to be made soon.

PDD employee was also arrested by ACB

In another case, the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday afternoon trapped and arrested a PDD employee in central Kashmiri's Budgam district for accepting a bribe.

Javid Ahmad Najar, MR Technician 3rd Sheikhpora PDD, was arrested red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 2000 in Budgam.

Reports said that on receipt of the complaint, an FIR was registered, under section 7 Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 in Police Station ACB Central Kashmir and an investigation was taken up.

Accordingly, a trap team was constituted. The trap team laid a successful trap and caught Javid Ahmad Najar while accepting a bribe of Rs 2000 on the spot in presence of independent witnesses. The official was taken to a police station in Srinagar and further investigation into the matter is going on.