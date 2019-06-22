These are tough times for Pakistan cricket team playing the World Cup in England and especially, their captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. The amount of criticism coming their way is huge and no respite is in sight. While the critics are targeting not just Sarfaraz but the entire cricket establishment of Pakistan, some rowdy fans have decided to cross the line in their comments about the players.

While Shoaib Malik and his wife Sania Mirza got brutally trolled for being spotted at a restaurant a couple of days before the match against India, Sarfaraz has also been through an ordeal. The skipper has been targeted due to his decision to bowl first against India, a sight of him yawning on the field and his apparent lack of fitness.

But in what was an appalling act, a Pakistani fan crossed all limits of decency by shouting insults at the 32-year old while he was at a public place and had his child in his lap. The man who committed this gross act was shooting a video with his mobile camera and captured himself asking the wicketkeeper batsman, "Why are you fat like a pig?" as he walked past him.

This is in very poor taste. This is bullying. Remember Sarfraz gave us the joy of the ICC Champions trophy just two years ago? Please show some grace.. pic.twitter.com/uKPjjkYPTN — Ammara Ahmad ਅਮਾਰਾ ਅਹਿਮਦ (@ammarawrites) June 21, 2019

This gentleman even had the temerity to post this video on Twitter. Many fans have felt disgusted by this act and have criticised the person for his actions. The opprobrium hasn't been restricted to Pakistani fans but also those across the border in India. Among the people to voice their disapproval of this egregious action was Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh.

While legitimate questions should be raised about the fitness and preparation of Pakistan team as well as the ethics within the side, to take your expression of displeasure to this level is outrageous. However, the kind of anger witnessed in Pakistan is similar to what was seen during the last edition of the mega event as well. After losing to India and West Indies in that tournament also, Pakistani fans had expressed their rage in a rather violent manner. Pakistan, then, fought back with great spirit and defeated South Africa in their next game.

Imran Khan's advice to his team of 1992 World Cup to play like 'cornered tigers' after facing early reverses has gone down in history as one of the great acts of leadership. Perhaps, it's that very feeling of being in a corner that would again push Pakistan to revive their fortunes. Don't count the men in green out as yet. You never know when they can pull off a surprise.