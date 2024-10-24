'Shameful, insensitive': Yuvraj Singh's NGO faces flak for its breast cancer awareness ad in Delhi Metro

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh has contributed to Indian cricket for decades; his impeccable batting style led India to win the World Cup in 2011. Despite battling cancer, Yuvraj Singh didnt play cricket. He is an inspiration for many.

For the unversed, Yuvraj was diagnosed with a rare form of lung cancer, mediastinal seminoma, in 2011. He underwent treatment in the US, undergoing several chemotherapy sessions. In March 2012, after his final round of treatment, Singh was discharged, after which he even played for Team India.

However, recently the cricketer was called out after his NGO referred to breasts as oranges. Here's what happened.

Recently, the ace former cricketer Yuvraj Singh's cancer foundation, YouWeCan, released an advert on breast cancer awareness. A poster inside Delhi Metro encourages women to "check their oranges once a month" to detect cancer early.

The ad didn't mention the word breast, but it was written to "check their oranges" once a month.

No, not really, using Oranges has been a common thing for ads & for awareness programs to depict signs, symptoms and stages of breast cancer to the public.



Ever since the ad went viral, Yuvraj Singh's cancer foundation, YouWeCan, has been facing backlash on social media for using "oranges" as a stand-in for breasts in its latest cancer awareness poster.

Netizens criticised it and called out the former cricketer

Some even said that the former cricketer's foundation has "sexualised" the disease.

A user wrote, "How will a country raise breast cancer awareness if we can't even call breasts what they are? Saw this at Delhi Metro...and like what the hell? Check your oranges. Who makes these campaigns, and who approves them? Are we governed by such dumb people that they let this poster become public?"

Another outraged user tweeted, "Most disgusting. Even Third-rate Adult movies use better terms. It is too sexual, and completely defeats the purpose. It forces both men and women not to be open about Breast Cancer."

As one user said, the "outrage seems silly" because using oranges in awareness programs to depict signs, symptoms and stages of breast cancer to the public was a common practice.

Another user mentioned, "Shameful and embarrassing."

The user also tagged Yuvraj Singh, urging him to take down the campaign."