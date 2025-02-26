Filmmaker Farah Khan, who is one of the judges on Celebrity MasterChef, has often drawn the ire of netizens for her unapologetic statements.

Recently, television actor Gaurav Khanna, who has always been vocal about his colour blindness on the show, faced an uncomfortable moment. In one of the episodes, the judges, including Chef Vikas Khanna, pointed out that Gaurav had chosen the wrong plate colour, which didn't complement his dish. When Gaurav mentioned his colour blindness as the reason, Vikas expressed shock, while Farah dismissively responded, "What rubbish?"

'Shameful, Ignorant': Farah Khan slammed for insensitive remark on Gaurav Khanna's Color Blindness on Celebrity MasterChef

Farah then went on to test Gaurav's vision by asking him to identify the colour of Vikas' jacket. While Vikas was actually wearing red, Gaurav, unaware of the trick, guessed that it looked somewhere between red and orange.

This exchange did not sit well with netizens, who slammed Farah Khan for her insensitivity.

An X user condemned the Om Shanti Om director's behavior, writing, "'What rubbish!' Miss Farah Khan, I don't expect any better from you. You were always a snooty motormouth. But try being a wee bit considerate about someone's disability. Nonsense woman!"

It was incredibly ignorant on the judges' part, especially Farah's. I'm not saying he deserves sympathy for his weakness, he himself never sought it. However, that doesn’t give them the right to mock him or react the way they did.



Another user posted, "It was incredibly ignorant on the judges' part, especially Farah's. I'm not saying he deserves sympathy for his weakness—he never sought it himself. However, that doesn't give them the right to mock him or react the way they did. Shameful."

A third user tweeted, "This lady #FarahKhan needs to learn some manners before being a judge on any reality show. How insensitive can one be? 'Rubbish?' Really? RB is extremely biased and rude towards #GauravKhanna. Replace them."

This isn't the first time Farah Khan has faced backlash for her remarks. Last week, she stirred controversy by making an insensitive comment about Holi.

"Saare chhapri logon ka favourite festival Holi hota hai" (Holi is every cringe person's favourite festival), she was heard saying on Celebrity MasterChef.

Her statement sparked outrage, and as per reports by IANS, social media personality Vikash Fhatak, popularly known as Hindustani Bhau, has filed a complaint against her for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments.

About Celebrity MasterChef

This season, television celebrities have joined together to show their culinary skills on national television. As per the promo, the contestants include, Gaurav Khanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Dipika Kakar, Rajiv Adatia, Nikki Tamboli, Archana Gautam, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu, Usha Nadkarni, Kabita Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, and Abhijeet Sawant.