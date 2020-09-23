Ever since Kareena Kapoor has joined Instagram, products have been queuing up to be promoted by her. Since Kareena remains one of the most influential and popular celebs we have, the products she recommends do benefit a lot from it.

While the diva has been clear about not hushing up the paid promotions, fans want her to draw the line, somewhere. And it was the recently paid promotion by Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, which has irked netizens.

Kareena and Saif recently shared a video promoting Johnsons Baby products. The duo took a simple quiz and recommended the product to others. "Here's a fun rapid-fire Saif and I did, on our journey of parenthood, with the amazing baby care brand @johnsonsbabyindia! I absolutely love the new range of Cottontouch products that are specially designed for a newborn's delicate skin. The products are so soft and mild, I've never experienced anything like this before and the fragrance is Saif's new favourite," she wrote while sharing the video.

However, soon, the couple was at the receiving end of some massive backlash. "U should have done a bit of research as Johnson's baby is fighting various lawsuits for their products causing cancer in kids. Should promote such products wisely", "Really r u endorsing johnson now...which has paid million in damages coz it's cancer causing....have some compassion nd don't endorse brands which u will never use for ur own babies.....so sad to see this", "These products have been proved to be carcinogenic.. so it is not expected out of you people atleast to mislead others who are ignorant just because the company is paying you for it.. it can be life death situation for babies", "Johnson's baby is not a tested product + carcinogens", "U look great n may u have a save pregnancy but for sure n proven Johnson baby powder contained a high dose of carcinogenic chemical n it was banned for the babies i hv no idea how they are still selling the products i would suggest evry mother not to use it especially baby girls as they have an open urinary tract n prone to infections as compared to baby boys but still till causes harmful effects not importantly early but definitely at later stages", "Johnson's products is banned in many countries... just coz u r paid, will u endorse anything blindly ??" were some of the comments the video received.