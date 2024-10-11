On October 10, 2024, India lost a gem. The nation bid an emotional farewell to Ratan Tata, the industrialist who breathed his last on October 9 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. On Thursday evening, Ratan Tata's funeral took place with full state honours.

On Thursday night, Fighter director Siddharth Anand celebrated his wife Mamta Anand's birthday. The bash was attended by friends of Siddharth Anand from the industry. SRK was also part of the bash, The actor didn't pose for paps, but dodged the photo-ogs and paparazzi. Gauri Khan attended the bash with his mother, Hrithik and Saba Azad also made it to the party.

Several clips have gone viral on social media showing the celebs posing for paps before they entered the venue.

'Shame on them'

SRK skipped posing for the paparazzi. He was surrounded by his security who shielded him with an umbrella. SRK stepped out of the car in a hoodie with his face covered and his team shielded him with a black umbrella.

SRK's attendance at a party on the day of Ratan Tata's funeral didn't go down well with netizens and they slammed him for attending a party but skipping the funeral of Ratan Tata.

A user wrote, "This is SRK's real face doing a birthday party when such a sad day for all of India."

What did Gauri Khan wear at the party?

Gauri chose a chequered grey and black tie-and-dye dress for Mamta's birthday bash.

Why does SRK hide and dodge media?

Paparazzi Manav Manglani shared that it was Shah Rukh Khan who 'started the umbrella trend'. The actor became more elusive after the arrest of his son Aryan Khan in connection with a drugs-related case in 2021.