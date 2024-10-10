Industrialist Ratan Tata breathed his last at the age of 86 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday night. For the past few days, he was admitted to the hospital in south Mumbai owing to age and health-related issues.

Ratan Tata's mortal remains have been kept at NCPA lawns for public viewing. Citizens and thousands of followers and his admirers gathered to pay tribute to the titan legend of India.

Celebs and bigwigs from the industry bid an emotional farewell to Ratan Tata.

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta Ambani attended the funeral

Mukesh and Nita Ambani also met Tata's half-brother Noel Tata and chairman of Tata Sons and Tata Group N Chandrasekaran. The Ambanis were seen greeting everyone with folded hands. They also greeted the two men before offering a floral wreath.

Mukesh Ambani was in tears seeing Ratan Tata. After the demise of Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani visited Breach Candy in the wee hours on Wednesday night. He also penned a note for Ratan Tata.

Mukesh Ambani said in a statement, "It is a very sad day for India and India Inc. Ratan Tata's passing away is a big loss, not just to the Tata Group, but to every Indian. At a personal level, the passing of Ratan Tata has filled me with immense grief as I lost a dear friend. Each of my numerous interactions with him left me inspired and energised and enhanced my respect for the nobility of his character and the fine human values he embodied. Ratan Tata was a visionary industrialist and a philanthropist, who always strove for society's greater good.

Aamir Khan along with Kiran Rao attended the funeral of Ratan Tata.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal while speaking to India Today broke down in tears while remembering his time spent with Ratan Tata, industrialist and chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, who died on Wednesday. He said, "Every moment spent with him is a fond memory."

Ratan Tata's dog Goa hadn't eaten anything since morning. Ratan Tata's staff got his pet dog Goa to Tata's funeral.

Piyush Goyal broke down remembering a breakfast with Ratan Tata. He said, "Once he came home to have breakfast a couple of years ago and he had a simple idli dosa vada sambar served for breakfast so he was so profuse in his happiness, in his thanks. Just before he was leaving, he asked if my wife would like to have a picture with me, and everybody wanted a picture with him, it was such a cherished moment."

Among those present were Maharashtra politicians Raj Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray and Home Minister Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Actor Aamir Khan also arrived to pay respects to Ratan Tata.

Ratan Tata's half brother, Jimmy Naval Tata, was pictured in a wheelchair. Tata's close aide and assistant Shantanu Naidu, also reached NCPA.

Wrapped in Indian tricolour, the mortal remains of Ratan Tata were taken inside Worli Crematorium. Union Home Minister Amit Shah was seen present along with other dignitaries.

Ratan Tata's last rites were performed at Mumbai's Worli Crematorium at 4 pm today.