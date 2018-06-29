Director N Sreedhar's Telugu movie Shambho Shankara starring Shakalaka Shankar and Karunya Chowdary has received mixed reviews and poor ratings from the critics, who say that Shankar is the only saving grace in the film.

Shambho Shankara story: Shankar (Shakalaka Shankar) is an aspiring police officer from a village called Ankalamma Palle. He lands in a problem when he crosses the path of the panchayat president (Ajay Ghosh), who exploits the villagers. How he fights against the feudal system forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: Shambho Shankara has a routine story and director Sreedhar disappoints with his boring narration that lacks the punch. His screenplay is predictable and dragging in parts, say the critics

Performance: Shakalaka Shankar has done a lot of homework and delivered a good performance in Shambho Shankara. Karunya Chowdary has done her job well and her chemistry with Shankar is good. Other supporting artists have also done justice to their roles, say the critics.

Technical: Shambho Shankara has decent production values and music, picturisation, dialogues, dance action are the attractions on the technical front, add the critics.

Shambho Shankara review roundup: We bring you some critics' verdict and ratings for the movie. Continue to see them below.

123 Telugu Rating: 2.25

Shambo Shankara falls short of expectations. The routine storyline, same old hero-villain scenes, and uneven narration spoil the flow of the film completely. However, Shakalaka Shankar passes the test as a hero and this can be given a shot only for his performance and nothing else.

IndiaGlitz Rating: 1

Shambo Shankara is what happens when a comedian takes pride in being an affected actor, and thinks that a formula-driven story of the variety seen in the 1990s is what the audience have been sorely missing.

Chitramala Rating: 2