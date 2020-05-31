Actress Shama Sikander has urged everyone to look at the brighter side of the other half of this year. She has urged everyone to move towards a more productive, loving, peaceful and thoughtful second half of 2020.

"This year has been difficult. While it's lesser difficult for people who have some savings, for the under privileged it's been pathetic. From all troubles arises peace and thus we need to look at the positives of it. We now know that nature knows no money or religion or any kind of division. We are all equal. We now know that life can go away in a moment. We now know that our close ones will always matter," Shama said.

The actress stressed on living life to the fullest.

"We need to keep these valuable lessons with us and give our absolute best when things open in the near future. We should live life as if it were our last. Love unconditionally and give our best. The rains are about to come and I hope they bring in some fresh energies with a new season. We have to do our best in whatever we lay out hands to.

"So let's see through these difficult days, take our lessons and move towards a more productive, loving, peaceful and thoughtful second half of the year. And yes let's stay safe," she said.