Shalu Shamu, who forayed into acting with Sivakarthikeyan's Varuthapadatha Valibar Sangam, has made a shocking claim by alleging a leading filmmaker of asking her a sexual favour in order to work in a big project.

During an interaction with her fans on Instagram, she has made a claim about receiving such an offer. Recently, a fan asked her about #MeToo experience for which she responded, "Even I have Come Across #metpp but I don't wannt complain regarding Tis coz I know to handle myself as an grown up kid:) incase if I complain wat is the use ? Do you think the opponent party goint to accept it wholeheartedly?? Crazy. [sic]"

She further added, "Very Recently I got an approach from a famous Director to sleep with him to get a chance in his new movie with Vijaydevarkonda !!! #STOPWHERETHEYSTART. [sic]"

However, her allegations have come as a shock to her fans, who are now wondering about the person who asked her to sleep with her in exchange for a role.

25-year old Shalu Shamu is a native of Nagercoil. In a short period, she has worked with Vijay Sethupathi, Sivakarthikeyan, Atharvaa, Ashok Selvan, Vikram Prabhu and Sathish. Her notable films are: Tamizhuku En Ondrai Azhuthavum, Thiruttu Payale 2 and Rekka.

Coming back to Vijay Deverakonda, he was last seen in bilingual NOTA directed by Anand Shankar and produced by KE Gnanavel Raja. He is busy with Rahul Sankrityan's Taxiwala and Bharat Kamma's Dear Comrade.

He will also be seen in Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam-directorial Telugu film Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi where he has done a cameo.