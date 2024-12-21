Shalini Passi bakes Xmas cake for Salman Khan; agrees to enter the enter BB house with her team [Watch]

Shalini Passi, a Delhi-based art connoisseur, made her debut in showbiz with Karan Johar's Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. Earlier this month, the social media sensation entered the Bigg Boss 18 house for a day and captivated all the inmates with her aura and positivity. From following her fixed menu to disliking loud noises, the actor shared her daily routine with the inmates and offered advice to the contestants locked inside.

Once again, Shalini Passi will be seen sharing the stage with Bigg Boss 18 host Salman Khan. She will appear in the Christmas Special Weekend Ka Vaar episode alongside the cast of Baby John.

Shalini Passi is back in BB 18

The shoot for the upcoming episode has already been completed. In a recent interview, Shalini Passi shared her experience of sharing the stage with Salman Khan. She said, "Woh bohot hi ache insaan hain. Jo bhi unke baare mein suna hai, woh bohot acha hai. Unki ek bohot positive energy hai, and of course, he is a globally recognized star. I think Bigg Boss ke saath woh kaafi involved hain; unhe ek-ek cheez pata hai. Bohot acha laga. It was heartwarming." (He is a very good human being. Everything I've heard about him is good, and he exudes positive energy. He is very involved with Bigg Boss and knows every detail. I felt great. It was heartwarming.)

According to The Times of India, Shalini presented a thoughtful gift to Khan. The Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star baked a special cake for him to celebrate the festive spirit of Christmas.

On the lighter side, Salman teased Shalini about her handbag, calling it "atrangi" (Strange). He also asked if she would consider staying in the Bigg Boss 18 house. Shalini agreed but added the condition that her team would also have to be allowed to stay in the house.

Speaking about her time on Bigg Boss 18, Shalini earlier said, "I bonded with Sara (Arfeen Khan) and Shilpa (Shirodkar); we talked a lot. I wanted to make the most of my time in the house, so I stayed up late chatting with all the contestants—not realizing the wake-up alarm would blare until we quit sleeping. I think Rajat Dalal is quite impressive and has what it takes to win the show."

Addressing rumours about her joining Laughter Chefs Season 2 during a media interaction, Shalini Passi said she was unaware of them. She added, "Agar kuch hoga, toh karenge. If it's interesting, I'll do it." (If something comes up, I'll do it.)

Meanwhile, the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode will feature the Baby John cast—Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Keerthy Suresh—joining Salman on stage to promote their film, which is set to release on December 25. As for Bigg Boss 18, it streams on JioCinema and OTTplay Premium.