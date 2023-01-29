Bigg Boss 16 is just weeks away from its finale. Inmates are leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers hooked on the show. From friendships turning into frenemies to fights and housemates hurling abuses at each other, the atmosphere gets volatile time and again. However, the ticket to the finale keeps the contestants keep them at the edge of their seats.

Tina Datta bids goodbye weeks before finale

In this week's Weekend Ka Vaar host, Farah Khan replaced Salman Khan on the show. The director-choreographer slammed Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for their wrong behaviour towards Shalin Bhanot in the house.

However, it was actor Tina Datta who got evicted from the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 16.

Housemates react as Farah Khan announces Tina's eviction

Everyone in the house bids a tearful farewell to Tina, they come to drop Tina at the exit gate of the house. Tina tells Priyanka to be careful as everyone will pounce at her after she leaves the house. Tina further says "you have all my support all out outside so take care and be brave."

Shalin dances in joy as Tina gets evicted

In the promo shared by the channel, Shalin was seen sitting with Shiv Thakare, and MC Stan in the garden area and was told that he is feeling happy.

Shalin couldn't contain his excitement and started dancing and singing around in the house. Seeing this Archana gets angry and tells Priyanka in the kitchen how he destroyed Tina and Soundarya Sharma's image. She further says "ek insaan ne un do logo ki image kharab karke bheja hain. Soundarya jabh gayi uski sheeja lekar gayi hai voh bahar aur tina ki bhi sheejha lekar gayi hain. Apni image acha bana raha hain oh bhai acha aadmi hain. Joh usne harkatey ki hain nah ek din usse khduse afsos hoga kyun kiya meine yeh sabh." (one person destroyed both of their image. When Soundarya left she left with disappointment and even Tina went the same way because of Shalin Bhanot. He is trying to keep his image good. The kind of behaviour he has nah one day he would think why did he do so and regret it).

Kartik Aaryan spells his charm inside the BB 16 house

Kartik Aaryan also entered the BB 16 house to promote his upcoming film Shehzada. He had a special moment with Archana Gautam. The actor had come to promote his upcoming film Shehzada and was seen romancing Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar and Nimrit Kaur.

Tina Datta's first reaction after her exit from the reality show

As she exits from the much-loved reality show, Tina says, "This has been the greatest challenge I've taken on in my life and while I would have loved for things to have been different, I've come out as a changed person. I am overwhelmed with the love I've received in this journey and am grateful to each and every one who has supported me through this challenging journey! I've come out as a stronger person because this house really is like a pressure cooker that tests you to your brink. I would have wished for more smiles but I've come with a great friend, some fond memories, a little bit of pain but stronger than ever!"