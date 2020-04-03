Doordarshan is all set to make staying at home more enjoyable for people during the lockdown by bringing its Golden Era shows back on television. The following shows which have been popular and loved for various reasons are back once again, and have gone on air.

Chanakya

The 47 episodes, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi are planned for daily telecast in the afternoon time bands of DD Bharti. Chanakya started out as an idea for a film. But Dwivedi abandoned the plan and decided to make it into a television series because it was not possible to meet "telecast deadlines" if it had been shot as a film. Dwivedi didn't conceive of the series as a "purely factual account" of Chanakya's life and times. But he wanted "to present a work of fiction based on historical evidence—unlike the serials which presented history with a touch of masala.

Shaktimaan

This show needs no introduction. The character of Shaktimaan had become so famous that he was an inspiration to many out there. The serial featuring Mukesh Khanna in lead roles is planned for a 1-hour daily telecast on DD National network from April 2020 at 1 PM.

Shriman Shrimati

This rib-tickling comedy produced by Markand Adhikari has made a comeback on DD National for the 2 PM slot. It stars Jatin Kanakia, Rakesh Bedi, Reema Lagoo and Archana Puran Singh in the lead roles. The show was written by Ashok Patole, directed by Rajan Waghdhare and produced by Gautam Adhikari and Markand Adhikari.

Upanishad Ganga

The 52 episodes, produced by Chinmaya Mission Trust and directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi. This show has also gone on floors and people are feeling nostalgic once again.

Krishna Kali

This one is quite a small one. It has just 18 episodes are scheduled for a daily telecast at 8:30 PM. This one has all the aspects that can entertain audiences of all ages.