Off late, Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna has been making headlines for his unabashed statements. After expressing displeasure over The Kapil Sharma show and calling it; 'vulgar', the Mahabharat actor has once again come in the light of the controversy over his stance on the ongoing #MeToo movement.

Here's what happened

Mukesh Khanna blames women for trying to be equal with men

In an interview with The Filmy Charcha, he said in Hindi that the whole 'Me Too issue' began after women started leaving their kitchens. He said that the 'problem' started when a woman spoke about working outside of the house and walking shoulder-to-shoulder with a man.

Aurat ki rachna alag hoti hai and mard ki alag hoti hai. Aurat ka kaam hai ghar sambhalna, jo maaf karna mein kabhi kabhi bol bhi jata hu. Problem kaha se shuru hue hai #MeToo Ki jabh aurato nein bhi kaam karna shuru kar liya. Aj aurat mard ke saath kandhey se kandha milani ke baat karti hai.

His misogynist comment didn't go down well with the netizens, and the veteran actor faced severe backlash.

Check out some of the tweets below:

These ppl were always like this, but their views weren’t deemed acceptable earlier

They can now say that on national TV. Thats what you get when you choose ppl with misogynistic mentality to run the Govt. They encourage others to be shameless about it by doing same thing casually — लाल बैटमेन (@brucekumarwayne) October 30, 2020

Someone should have called and said this to him before he spoke those words pic.twitter.com/QjlHvKAeyd — Rahul Rajawat (@RationalRahul) October 30, 2020

Immediately Mukesh Khanna defends himself and says he is not against working women

After making a heavily misogynistic statement, Khanna defended his stance and added that in a modern era, women wouldn't want to be labelled as just a housewife, and he is not against them working.

Statements by Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna that stirred controversy

After calling Kapil Sharma show vulgar and cheap, he had also lashed out at Ekta Kapoor for ruining Mahabharata through her 2008 show 'Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki'.

He had said, "The new version of Shaktimaan cannot be the way Ekta Kapoor made Mahabharata (in 2008) by putting a tattoo on Draupadi's shoulder. She had said that she was making Mahabharata for modern people. 'Sanskriti Kabhi modern Nahi ho Sakti, Putri. Jis din Sanskriti ko modern karoge, khatam ho jayegi."