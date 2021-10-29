The Central government has decided to extend the tenure of incumbent Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikant Das by 3 years effective December 10, 2021. Das will remain RBI governor until December 2024. The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.

In an official statement, "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the reappointment of Shri Shaktikanta Das as governor, Reserve Bank of India, for a period of three years beyond December 10, 2021, or until further orders, whichever is earlier." Das was appointed as the RBI Governor in December 2018 replacing Urjit Patel.

Shaktikant Das: Immense Experience in Governanace

Shaktikanta Das, a former IAS official from the 1980 batch, has held critical posts in the finance ministry. He has served as the secretary at the Departments of Revenue (DOR) and Economic Affairs (DEA). Following his retirement, he was appointed Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, which he assumed in December 2018.

He was a member of the 15th Finance Commission and India's G20 Sherpa before being appointed to the central bank. Shaktikanta Das, a postgraduate from New Delhi's St. Stephen's College, has over four decades of experience in government.

In the areas of finance including taxation, industry, and infrastructure, he has held various key posts in both the federal and state governments. He was actively involved in the formulation of eight union budgets throughout his long term in the finance ministry.

Shaktikanta Das was also India's alternate governor for the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, New Development Bank, and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. He has also represented India in international forums including the IMF, the G20, the BRICS, and the SAARC.