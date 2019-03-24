Shilpa Shetty, Govinda and Shakti Kapoor, are some of the few actors who have entertained moviegoers during the 90s with their inimitable style and acting prowess. They not only carved a niche for themselves and stood out against all odds in the industry but also became household with their every portrayal of their characters. And when the trio reunited once again on the stage of Super Dancer 3, they all walked down the memory lane and cherish the moments they had spent together. And while speaking his heart out, Shakti Kapoor even went on to say that he has always had his eyes on Shilpa.

When Govinda is in the house, you just can't go back to your homes without watching him pull off those impeccable dance steps and move like a jelly on the stage. And when Shilpa Shetty joined Govinda on stage, she couldn't resist herself from matching a few steps with him almost after two decades.

After performing with Govinda, Shilpa expressed her admiration towards the dancing star and said, "I was dancing bravely on the stage, but from within my heart was pounding. We danced together after almost 20 years on this song. My legs and hands are still shivering. I had no idea how I was going to match steps with him. I have worked with a lot of actors and I have worked with Chi Chi as well but the energy he brings with him makes me scared."

Shilpa further said that Govinda used to come on sets and very easily dance in his inimitable style while she used to vigorously practice the choreography and nobody even used to look at her. She even credited Govinda for the dance she has learned over all these years from him.

And while all this was happening, Shakti Kapoor couldn't contain his excitement when he heard Shilpa saying that nobody used to look at her. Seizing the opportunity, Kapoor quipped, "Shilpa feels nobody used to look at her, but she doesn't know that I always used to look at her from the corner of my eyes as I didn't have the courage to look at her up front" bursting everyone into laughter.