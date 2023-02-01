A day after the alleged reports of Shailesh Lodha's final payment after his exit from TMKOC not being cleared surfaced online, makers have reacted to it strongly. Lodha had left the show last year after being a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma for over fourteen years. A report had claimed that Shailesh kept waiting even after a year of his exit to get his final figure that's in six figures.

Shailesh's alleged dues

"Shailesh's payment from over a year has not been cleared by the makers of the show. It's approximately a six-figure amount. He has been patiently waiting for the makers to clear his dues for almost a year. But producer Asit Kumarr Modi is paying no heed," an HT report stated. However, notably, Lodha himself has refrained from talking about the controversy.

What the makers have said

And now, the makers of the show have strongly reacted to the accusations. The makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma have claimed that Shailesh didn't complete his exiting formalities and the dues can't be cleared until he does that. The report also stated that the makers reached out to the actor several times but in vain.

"Despite repeated communication to sign the All Dues document and collect his pending payment, Shailesh Lodha has refused to do it. When you leave any company or show, there is always a procedure that needs to be followed and fulfilled. Every artiste, staff or technicians needs to do these formalities. No company will release the payment before completing the formalities," a Times Now report stated the makers saying.