Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan Kolkata Knight Riders have agreed with Major League Cricket (MLC) and the City of Irvine to build a world-class cricket venue on a 15-acre parcel at Great Park. The development would see a multi-million dollar investment and the internationally renowned architects HKS will design an iconic home for the sport in the Greater Los Angeles metropolitan area. The Knight Riders Group (KRG), is a founding investor in MLC and is working closely on various aspects related to the launch of the league.

The facility would host Major League Cricket and serve as a potential venue for major international events, including the LA28 Olympic Games.

"Our investment in MLC in America is based on our belief in the exciting future of cricket in the USA and is well-aligned to our strategy of establishing Knight Riders as a global brand in T20 cricket. Plans to build a world-class cricket stadium in the greater Los Angeles area are exciting for us and MLC. This will no doubt have a transformational impact on one of the world's most iconic metropolitan areas," SRK said in a statement.

The stadium plans include state-of-the-art training facilities, locker rooms, luxury suites, dedicated parking, concessions, field lighting, and an international-grade pitch to meet International Cricket Council (ICC) accreditation and allow the venue to host the highest level of international cricket competition.

USA Cricket is expected to bid for future men's and women's World Cup tournaments, with the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup already set to be co-hosted by the United States and the West Indies. The ICC is bidding for the inclusion of cricket in the 2028 Olympic Games to be held in Los Angeles – if successful, the stadium at Great Park is expected to be a centrepiece venue for the event in Southern California.