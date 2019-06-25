In a rare instance, a Hindi movie is in the top position at the Chennai box office. Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh has occupied the numero uno place by overpowering local and international movies in the capital city of Tamil Nadu.

In the first weekend, Kabir Singh has grossed Rs 49.50 lakh from 111 shows at the Chennai box office, as per Behindwoods. It is considered to be an above average opening for a Shahid Kapoor movie in the capital city of Tamil Nadu. More importantly, it has become his biggest-opener of his career in the city.

It is followed by children movie Thumbaa. The movie has collected Rs 27.37 lakh from 156 shows. With fairly positive reviews coming its way, the Tamil flick is expected to do well in the next couple of days.

Hollywood movies like Toy Story 4 and Dhanush's Pakkiri along with its English version, have earned Rs 23.20 lakh from 54 shows, and 21.94 lakh from 90 shows, respectively.

Taapsee Pannu's Game Over has entered the second weekend by raking in Rs 18.09 lakh from 69 shows. The 10-day total collection of the flick stands at Rs 94.92 lakh.

Karthik Venugopalan's Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja has made a collection of Rs 14.28 lakh from 90 shows. The 10-day total collection stands at Rs 83.03 lakh.

Vijay Antony's Kolaigaran has entered the third week by earning Rs 10.03 lakh from 60 shows in the weekend. The total collection of the flick stands at Rs 3.03 crore.