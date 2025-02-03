Shahid Kapoor's Deva has hit the theatres and social media has shared its final verdict. Shahid, who had been on a hit spree with films like Kabir Singh and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya; might face a bit of disappointment with his latest release. The film based on a Mumbai cop also has Pooja Hegde in the lead role.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film has been called a 'one time watch' by many on social media. Many have opined that they could feel the film getting draggy at certain points and some even said that Shahid's character reminded them of his Kabir Singh role. However, there were also a few who called the film a complete entertainer.

Social media review

"As a big fan of Shahid Kapoor, I had high expectations, but unfortunately, the movie didn't quite live up to them. The movie gives off a vibe similar to that of Kabir Singh," a social media user opined.

"Nice movie bit slow in middle part but acceptable one time must watch theatre experience with friends. #ShahidKapoor is impossible to ignore. Good twist in last not predictable like Bollywood movies," another social media user commented.

"#Deva is a gripping action thriller n keeps you guessing till the end! @shahidkapoor shines as Dev Ambre, delivering a power-packed performance with intensity & swag. Stylish action, solid twists & a thrilling ride from start to finish!" read a comment.

"#Deva Review - Very good thriller with a excellent 1st half and a pretty good 2nd half #PoojaHegde and #ShahidKapoor were terrific Songs were super and BGM by Jakes was very nice Happy that they didn't use the same exact twist as original," another comment read.

"Character of #Deva is gonna be the highlight of the film for me, his boldness, unapologetic behaviour, anger issues and unpredictability makes him the chosen one in 1st half, where as in 2nd half the same person is lost, broken but still carrying the same traits," a social media user wrote.

"I didn't go for #Deva with any expectations, just thought #ShahidKapoor wouldn't disappoint, & he did not! The thrills leave you waiting to know the twist (hadn't seen the south original to my benefit) . Not just @shahidkapoor even @pavailkgulati was fantastic! #DevaReview," another mentioned.

"Unbearable, literally no logic it has police kills another police for taking bribe literally such plots used in the film. #ShahidKapoor copies Kabir singh in film, pls stop it. #PoojaHegde acting is good. Songs are bad.Avoid this film. #Deva," one person shared.

"A good watch. DevaReview. However, a person who has watched the original movie might feel below average. The movie might feel enjoyable for ppl who haven't watched the original one," another wrote.