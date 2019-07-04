While Shahid Kapoor has been getting a lot of appreciation for his performance in Kabir Singh, a lot of people on social media are confident that the actor will be the best fit to feature in Cricketer Virat Kohli's biopic, if ever made.

Shahid is seen playing the character of an extremely ill-tempered and abusive character in Kabir Singh. His character does not fear anyone, and lives his life on his own terms.

The actor impressed majority of the audience with his intensity in the movie, which made many believe that he will be the perfect person to play Virat's character if a biopic is ever made on the Indian team skipper.

A lot of comments along with pictures of the two stars are being shared on social media, saying that Shahid is tailor-made to portray Virat in a movie. Although it won't be appropriate to compare Virat's nature with that of Kabir Singh, the former is known for his anger while on field. Also, Shahid and Virat's physique also matches to great extent.

Meanwhile, Shahid's Kabir Singh has already become the actor's biggest hit of all time, and is still running successfully at theatres. It is likely to become the highest grossing Hindi movie of 2019, beating Uri: The Surgical Strike.

@imVkohli @shahidkapoor would love to see this in making .



Waiting eagerly ... pic.twitter.com/Zn29IvfeCj — Animesh Bhattacharya (@animeshbhatta01) July 3, 2019

Directed by Sandeep Vanga, Kabir Singh is a remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy.