The buzz and confusion around the question, who will play the lead actor in Arjun Reddy Hindi remake, has finally been answered. Well, it is not Arjun Kapoor, but Shahid Kapoor who has been brought on board to play the title role.

A report in Mumbai Mirror has confirmed the news stating that the Padmaavat actor has given a green signal for the project and now the hunt for the female lead is on.

"The film is scheduled to go on the floors in July and the team is looking for an actress opposite Shahid at the moment. While the locations are yet to be finalized, the plan is to shoot in India as well as abroad," Mumbai Mirror quotes a source as saying.

Arjun Reddy was 2017 Telugu blockbuster which had Vijay Devarakonda playing the lead role. Sandeep Reddy Vanga had written the story and directed the flick.

Murad Khetani and Ashwin Warde are producing the movie, while Sandeep Reddy Vanga is making his Bollywood debut with this venture.

It has to be noted that the Ranveer Singh's name was also doing rounds for the lead role.

The film, which has Shalini Pandey as the female lead, was made with a shoestring budget and grossed over Rs 41 crore at the worldwide box office. The good performance of the lead actors and brilliant screenplay had impressed the viewers.

The plans are in place to remake the movie in Tamil and Kannada languages.