Prime Video is going out in full force to impress Indian viewers. The online streaming platforms have signed a slew of top artists across the nation for their various upcoming projects. The platform, which is betting big on India, is planning to double down its content investments and will churn out 40 new series and movies in various Indian languages.

The OTT giants also launched its Prime Video Store, a transactional video-on-demand movie rental service in India. With TVOD, customers can get early access to a rich catalog of Indian and international content on a transactional per-movie basis.

Let's take a look at some of the key upcoming original series.

Dahaad (Hindi)

Directors: Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi

Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Verma, Gulshan Devaiah, Sohum Shah

Synopsis: A serial killer drama set in a small town, the show follows the investigations of a female inspector into a crime that shakes her core.

Farzi (Hindi)

Directors: Raj & DK

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar, Kubbra Sait

Synopsis: A small-time artist working out of his grandfather's printing press has designed the ultimate con job - a crime uniquely suited to him - and gets pulled into the murky, high stakes world of all that it demands. A fiery, unorthodox task force officer has made it his mission to rid the country of the menace this poses in this fast-paced, edgy one-of-a-kind thriller.

Indian Police Force (Hindi)

Directors: Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Isha Talwar

Synopsis: An action thriller from one of the foremost name's in the business, about a young Delhi Police officer who will go to any length to track down and bring to justice the terrorist mastermind behind a series of deadly bomb blasts around the country.

Hush Hush (Hindi)

Directors: Tanuja Chandra, Ashish Pandey, Kopal Naithani

Cast: Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Soha Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Shahana Goswami, Kritika Kamra

Synopsis: The lives of five women intersect in unexpected ways when an unforeseen event unravels the façade of their lives.

Jee Karda (Hindi)

Director: Arunima Sharma

Cast: Tamannaah, Suhail Nayyar, Aashim Gulati, Anya Singh, Hussain Dalal, Samvedna Suwalka, Sayan Banerjee

Synopsis: A coming of age series that delves into the lives of a close-knit group of seven childhood friends, trying to steer their way through adulthood.

Modern Love Mumbai (Hindi)

Directors: Shonali Bose, Hansal Mehta, Vishal Bhardwaj, Alankrita Shrivastava, Dhruv Sehgal, Nupur Asthana

Cast: Fatima Sana Shaikh, Tanuja, Pratik Gandhi, Ranveer Brar, Naseeruddin Shah, Meiyang Chang, Yeo Yann Yann, Ritvik Bhowmik, Masaba Gupta, Sarika, Danesh Rizvi, Ahsaas Channa, Arshad Warsi, Chitrangda Singh

Synopsis: The Mumbai chapter of the widely loved US original anthology series, Modern Love Mumbai explores six diverse yet universal stories of different facets, shades, and moods of love, all set in the city's many unique milieus.

Dhootha (Telugu)

Director: Vikram K Kumar

Cast: Naga Chaitanya, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai, Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam

Synopsis: In this supernatural horror, possessed inanimate objects to wreak havoc on the lives of people who commit deadly sins.

Modern Love Hyderabad (Telugu)

Directors: Nagesh Kukunoor, Venkatesh Maha, Uday Gurrala, Devika Bahudanam

Cast: Aadhi Pinisetty, Nithya Menen, Ritu Varma, Suhasini Maniratnam, Revathy, Naresh, Malavika Nair, Abijeet Duddala, Naresh Agastya, Komalee Prasad, Ulka Gupta

Synopsis: The Hyderabad chapter of the widely loved US original anthology series, Modern Love Hyderabad explores six diverse yet universal stories of different facets, shades, and moods of love, all set in the city's many unique milieus.

Modern Love Chennai (Tamil)

Directors: Bharathi Raja, Balaji Sakthivel, Raju Murugan, Krishnakumar Ramakumar, Akshay Sundher

Cast: Kishore, Ramya Nambeesan, Ashok Selvan, Ritu Varma, Vijayalakshmi, TJ Banu, Gouri Reddy, Samyuktha Vishwanathan, Vasudevan Murali, Chu Khoy Sheng, Sanjula S

Synopsis: The Chennai chapter of the widely loved US original anthology series, Modern Love Chennai explores six diverse yet universal stories of different facets, shades, and moods of love, all set in the city's many unique milieus.

Suzhal – The Vortex (Tamil)

Directors: Bramma, Anucharan. M

Cast: Aishwarya Rajesh, Kathir, R. Parthiban, Sriya Reddy

Synopsis: An investigation into a simple missing person case unravels and rips the intricate social fabric of a small town.

Sweet Kaaram Coffee (Tamil)

Directors: Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu, Cast: Lakshmi, Madhoo, Santhy Balachandran

Synopsis: Braving the unknown, three generations of women from the same family set off on an epic road trip.

Director: Milind Rau

Cast: Arya, Divya Pillai, Aazhiya, Aadukalam Naren, Thalaivasal Vijay, Muthukumar, Kalai Raani, George M, John Kokken, Arjun Chidambaram, Pooja, Jayaprakash, P.N. Sunny.

Synopsis: India's first show based on a graphic novel, The Village follows a family on a road trip that falls victim to a clan of mutants.

Vadhandhi: The fable of Velonie (Tamil)

Director: Andrew Louis

Cast: S.J. Suryah, Laila, M. Nasser, Sanjana

Synopsis: A dramatic noir thriller about the murder of a beautiful young girl, seen from the Rashomon-esque perspectives of an unrelenting obsessed cop, a novelist captivated by her grace, and an opportunistic news editor.

A number of other series including The Family Man, Mirzapur, Made In Heaven, Mumbai Diaries are making a comebac. Prime Video will also coproduce Akshay Kumar's Ram Sethu and Vidya Bala's Neeyat.