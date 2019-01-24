Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been one of the most adorable couple in the industry. The two caught everyone's attention ever since they got married in 2015 mainly for two things - their age difference and Mira being an industry outsider. The madly-in-love couple are now proud parents to their 2-year-old daughter Misha (born on August 26, 2016) and 4-month-old son Zain (born on September 5, 2018).

And while the two have been enjoying the years of their marital bliss, the Padmaavat actor was asked who he would've married if not Mira Rajput when he recently appeared on Famously Filmfare season 2. To which, Shahid instantly replied, "Somebody older."

Following his answer, when Shahid was asked if it was because of the current trend in the industry, he laughed and clarified, "Not older than me, older than Mira."

Shahid has never shied away from speaking to the media be it about his married life, his unconditional love for Mira or his children Misha and Zain.

During his conversation on the show, Shahid said that he and his wife Mira have a different approach when it comes to parenting. He said that she tells him to calm down a bit when it comes to their two children, while he feels she is "too casual".

On being asked if being protective about his children was a ripple effect of his parent's separation, Shahid said, "My wife tells me that I am a little obsessive and protective and that I need to calm down a little bit. I tell her that she is too casual. Having said that, we try and find the middle ground which I think is good for the kids because you need to have both types of parents.

"If both are too obsessive or both are too careless I don't think that works, so you need to find that balance."

(With IANS Inputs)