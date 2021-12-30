Shahid Kapoor has high hopes for his upcoming – Jersey. The teaser and songs of the film have already created a buzz. So, it wouldn't be a big surprise if the film turns out to be one of the biggest hits of the year. After Kabir Singh, Shahid has found a new lease of life onscreen and the audience is expecting the same magic from him in Jersey.

Shahid ready to slash his fee

So, when the makers were considering releasing the film directly on OTT, Shahid was in no mood to let that happen. As per reports, Netflix was ready to shell out a gigantic amount for the film to release on the streaming platform.

While makers were considering it, Shahid pitched in with his offer. Kapoor reportedly took home a whopping Rs. 31 crore for the project. However, he offered to slash his fee to help the makers overcome the cost of delay.

Shahid offered this to ensure the makers don't have to go the streaming platform way to save the film, says a Bollywood Hungama report. Shahid is ready to bear costs even if it means slashing almost Rs. 10 crore from his fee, it further says.

Nani's take on Shahid taking over

"For now I am concentrating on getting my stories there (in Bollywood). What I really want is the story to reach out to a lot of audience. If I only do a 'Jersey' in Hindi, I think I am not there yet. I think a Shahid Kapoor kind of an actor, a star from Hindi, can take it to the Hindi audience better and I feel very proud when my story is watched by everyone," Nani told Outlook in an interview.