With Kabir Singh and Animal, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has created a new, raw world of cinema watching. While no one had chocolate boy Shahid Kapoor to play an intense lover in Kabir Singh, no one could have imagined Ranbir Kapoor in Animal as well. Not only has Sandeep Reddy given Shahid and Ranbir very unconventional roles but also possibly their career's best so far.

Shahid - Ranbir's crossover

There has been a buzz around Shahid Kapoor joining Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park as Kabir Singh for a cameo. Shahid said that even though the idea is very exciting, it is not upto him to do it. He also added that the possibility of it happening is quite rare as the universes of the two films are very different. He said that practically there is a lot that will have to be done to bring the two characters together.

What Shahid has to say

"Certain things are very exciting for the audience. But the ball is not in my court and it's not easy because I think the universes are quite different. If something like that happens it would be great, but is it practically possible? Is it doable? Who will write it? When will it happen? There are so many practical things that happen," the Farzi actor told Bollywood Bubble.

Ranbir Kapoor lifted the Filmfare trophy for the Best Actor for Animal. In Animal Park, the story will revolve around Ranbir and his doppleganger's character. If reports are anything to go by, the writing for Animal Park will begin this month and the film is expected to release in 2025. Meanwhile, Sandeep will reportedly started shooting with Prabhas for his untitled next.

While Animal was loved by one section, another section slammed the film for being toxic and patriarchal. "It is a film that a section of people had an issue with but I feel the kind of love, success and the numbers (it has received) proves that nothing goes beyond the love for a movie. Nothing goes beyond movies," Ranbir had said at the film's success party.