Bani J and Shahid Kapoor are two names that need no introduction. While Shahid has dominated the big screen over the years with his power-packed performances, Bani J is a name that has been one of the most popular names on the small screen ever. And an old photo of the two hanging out together has now fuelled rumours of their budding romance at one-point-of-time.

Reports have said that Shahid Kapoor and Bani came closer after Kapoor broke up with Priyanka Chopra. The chocolate boy has always been a fitness freak and so is Bani. And that is where the friendship began. A Filmibeat report says that the two were training in the same gym and this is what brought them together and struck a friendship. However, a Spotboye report states that the equation became more than just of friendship and the two were dating for a brief period.

A Mumbai Mirror had said, "Shahid was accompanied by a male friend and the very popular VJ Bani J. Shahid and Bani were having their meal and were seen joking around and having a gala time. Both were there for an hour while having their meal. Bani even emptied a few drinks and all three of them left together."

Bani's take

Bani had also spoken up about it and said, "I was eating out with Shahid. We go to the same gym, and at times our workout schedules coincide. We just felt a bit hungry that day and decided to have a meal."

Shahid Kapoor is now happily married to Mira Rajput and the two have adorable children together. Prior to marrying Mira, Shahid was in a relationship with Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor. He was also linked with Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan and Sania Mirza. On the other hand, Bani is swaying the OTT platform with the new season of her show. Bani was earlier linked with Gaurav Chopra from Bigg Boss, Yuvraj Thakur and Rannvijay Singha.