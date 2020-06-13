Former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi on Saturday revealed on Twitter that he has been tested positive for novel coronavirus. He informed his fans on social media that he had been keeping unwell for the past few days and unfortunately has contracted COVID-19.

"I've been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I've been tested and unfortunately I'm covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah," Shahid Afridi tweeted.

Afridi stated that he has feeling unwell since Thursday and after getting himself tested, the reports came as positive. He urged his fans and followers to pray for him during these testing times.

Indian cricketers cut all ties with Afridi

Afridi had been involved in charity work during the ongoing crisis in his home country. He was even supported by former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh and out-of-favour spinner Harbjahan Singh.

But following his comments on Kashmir and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian cricketers had cut all ties with Afridi.

"This is very upsetting what Shahid Afridi has come up with, talking ill about our country and our Prime Minister. This is just not acceptable," Harbhajan had told Sports Tak.

"To be honest, he (Afridi) asked us to make an appeal for his charity. In good faith, we did it for humanity and for the people suffering due to the coronavirus," said Harbhajan.

"But this man is talking ill about our country. All I have to say is we have nothing to do with Shahid Afridi. He has no right to speak ill against our country and he should stay in his country and limits.