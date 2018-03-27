Buoyed by the success of Shah Rukh Khan's Don franchise, Farhan Akhtar is reportedly all planning to come up with Don 3, but Priyanka Chopra might not be part of the film.

Although PeeCee has been an integral part of the action franchise, Don 3 cast will reportedly not have Priyanka. Nonetheless, the film will reportedly have SRK in the lead, and Farhan will be seen portraying the character of a cop.

"He (Farhan) had bounced the idea off to SRK, who liked it. Farhan had taken a break from acting and channelized all his energy into developing the script for this film of the Don franchise. He has finally locked the script and things are moving in the right direction," DNA quoted a source as saying. The report stated that Farhan will play the role of a top police officer.

Priyanka will no longer be the heroine as some other actress will be roped in for Don 3. "The storyline is such that it doesn't need Priyanka's character. It's likely to have a new cast, which will be locked soon," the source told the publication.

Farhan and Shah Rukh will start shooting for the film from mid-2019, and Don 3 will be released in 2020, the report added. Earlier, it was reported that SRK wanted Deepika Padukone as the female lead of Don 3, replacing Priyanka.

The superstar had reportedly wanted Deepika in the film considering her hit chemistry with the actress and her action stunts in XXX: The Return of Xander Cage. However, later some other reports had claimed that neither Deepika nor Priyanka, but the makers are looking for a fresh face in Don 3.

While a lot of speculations are being made on the cast of Don 3, there has not been any official confirmation.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh will be seen next in Aanand L Rai's Zero that also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film is slated to be released December 21.