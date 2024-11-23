Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan made her acting debut in The Archies (2023) as Veronica. However, being the superstar's daughter the expectations for Suhana were way too high, but soon died down as Suhana criticised her facial expressions and dialogue delivery. SRK fans weren't impressed with Suhana's acting prowess. However, that didn't stop her from bagging more roles and brand endorsement.

Following Archies debacle, Suhana got a brand endorsement and is one of the leading faces of Tira, she also endorsed a couple of more brands.

Recently, the actor bagged another brand deal which is for a high-end phone.

The phone was released this week and the ad film features Suhana dancing and mouthing dialogues, she looks stunning in the ad but her dance movements and dialogue delivery failed to impress netizens.

As the video went viral, social media users slammed Suhana for running a simple ad.

A user wrote, "To allow her to show her "improved dancing skills".

Another user said, "It's like she's very camera conscious."

The third one said, "She just has no charisma, no screen presence. She could fade in the background and nobody would notice. Very bland."

The fourth one mentioned, "Can't blame her entirely. The whole thing is cringe direction, cinematography, styling."

Suhana will be seen alongside her father Shah Rukh Khan, in the film King. The film, which delves into the life of a morally complex don and his relationship with a young mentee, will see Suhana portraying the mentee opposite SRK's titular role. Abhishek Bachchan is set to play the antagonist and Abhay Verma too will be part of the film.

Suhana's brother, Aryan Khan, is making his directorial debut with a project slated for release on OTT platforms, further adding to the Khan family's contributions to the industry.