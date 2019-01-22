Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan on Tuesday informed his friend and followers on Instagram that his Facebook account has got hacked and asked them ignore if they come across any of his suspicious posts.

The 21-year-old, who is currently studying at the University of Southern California, posted a message in his Instagram stories section which reads, "Facebook hacked please ignore anything from it."

Unlike his sister Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan is not too keen on pursuing a career in acting and is more interested in becoming a filmmaker. Karan Johar had always desired to launch both Suhana and Aryan under his home production banner but Shah Rukh Khan has always maintained that his children have a long way to go before entering the industry.

"It's very sweet of them (his industry friends), and they have the right. If Aryan decides to be an actor, it will only be an honour for him to work with directors of that caliber. But I think he wants to be a film-maker. Aryan is studying to be a film-maker and a writer, while Suhana wants to be an actor. But, even if he wants to be a film-maker, he needs to study for another five to six years and not just the literal form of studying, but probably be an assistant to Karan after he finishes his film-making course," Shah Rukh Khan had said earlier.

Like his superstar dad, Aryan is quite popular on social media and has close to 1 million followers on Instagram. He keeps treating his fans with his stunning pictures giving an insight into his life. He is often gets termed as one of the most charming and handsome star kid on social media.