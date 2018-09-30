Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars of India, but his eldest son Aryan wants him to maintain the same stardom for many more years to come, and the reason is AbRam.

Aryan feels that he and his sister Suhana have seen and experienced how it feels to be children of a superstar like SRK, but his youngest son AbRam is still too young to enjoy it.

Aryan wants AbRam to also experience his father's stardom and hence, wants Shah Rukh to work harder so that he is able to maintain the same in future.

Shah Rukh himself revealed it during an old interview with Cosmopolitan last year.

"They don't say it, but I know that my family is bothered about my future. Like Aryan says, 'You have to be a big star baba because AbRam should not be bereft of it. He is so young and he has not seen your stardom yet, we have seen it'.

"He tells me that I should work hard and AbRam should have the same upbringing that they had. He says, 'You have to work harder, as you doing all this isn't the same as me doing well, or mama doing something well or Suhana doing well. It's not the same when baba does something well. So, you have to look healthy and strong.' That is really sweet. So, I think that my family is attached to my stardom, but we are not sold out to it," the actor said.

While Suhana had recently made her debut into the glamour world with her first ever professional photoshoot for Vogue, Aryan is also expected to enter the film industry in near future.