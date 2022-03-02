Shah Rukh Khan is back with the Pathan teaser. The day we had been waiting for is finally here. Shah Rukh Khan has announced the teaser, along with the release date of his much-awaited film – Pathan.

Deepika Padukone and John Abraham also steal the limelight in the teaser. This marks SRK's comeback after almost four years. He was last seen in Zero.

The teaser and release date

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film has Khan playing the role of a spy in the thriller. The teaser opens with John Abraham saying, "Hamare desh mein hum naam rakhte hain apne dharm ya jaati se, par uske paas inme se kuch nahi tha". (In our country we name someone by their religion or caste, but he didn't have any). "Yahan tak ke uske paas koi naam rakhne wala bhi nahi tha, kuch tha, toh bas yehi ek desh (In fact, he didn't have anyone to name him. The only thing he had was this country)," Deepika adds.

And then, the superstar makes his entry saying, "To usne desh ko hi apna dharm maan liya aur desh ki raksha ko apna karam. Yeh naam kyun pada, kaise pada, iske liye thoda intezaar kijiye. So he considered the country as his religion and its security as his duty)." The film would release on 25th January, 2023. Needless to mention, social media went into a state of tizzy ever since the teaser dropped.

SRK my safe place: Deepika

"We just have one schedule left, but working with him is always great. I feel at home, I feel safe, I feel secure that he's just the person he is. Even Siddarth Anand (Pathan's director), for that matter, I've worked with him before and I think he has evolved so much as a director since I worked with him 10 years ago. So, yes, I think that working with SRK is something I look forward to. He is my safe place," Deepika Padukone had told a leading website.