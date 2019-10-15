Shah Rukh Khan seems to have finally made his mind on his next movie. After meeting many filmmakers and coming across a lot of scripts, the King Khan is believed to have zeroed in on his next movie, 10 months after his much-hyped film Zero bombed at the box office. Well, the Bollywood superstar will be teaming up with none other than Tamil director Atlee Kumar, whose Bigil with Thalapathy Vijay is getting ready for its release this month.

A report on Bollywood Hungama has claimed that Atlee Kumar's next movie with Vijay is being delayed and Shah Rukh Khan's proposed film with Ai Abbas Zafar is not happening at this stage.

"Shah Rukh Khan has been reading many scripts. He has been having intense interactions with Ali Abbas Zafar but that film is not happening right now for some reason. Ali too has got busy with his web series Tandav, starring Saif Ali Khan. On the other hand, Atlee's film with superstar Vijay, Bigil, is expected to release in sometime. The director was to do another film with Vijay in December but again, this project is not happening at the moment. Atlee's dates, hence, are free from December," the website quotes a source as saying.

Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment is funding the movie and the King Khan has offered Rs 30 crore to helm the project, the report adds. This is a huge amount for the South Indian filmmakers by any yardsticks,. Normally for the directors, who has a few hits to their credits, would be paid between Rs 5-8 crore in Kollywood.

However, it is an original movie and not remake of the Bigil director's earlier works like Theri and Mersal."Atlee wrote the script sometime back and it'll be a complete massy entertainer, full of action. SRK loved the premise and trusts Atlee's vision. Hence, Shah Rukh Khan should sign this film for sure, if all goes well," the source adds.

The rumours of Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan had first surfaced after they were first spotted during an IPL match in Chennai. Later, it was rumours that the Bollywood actor would be doing a cameo in Vijay and Nayanthara-starrer Bigil.