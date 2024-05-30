Harshit Rana has revealed that it was Shah Rukh Khan's idea to celebrate IPL 2024 win with the controversial 'flying kiss'. As Kolkata Knight Riders posed for the official photographs after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2024 finals, the entire team of players, management and family blew a flying kiss.

Harshit Rana, who was fined a hefty fee for his kiss gesture in one of the previous matches, revealed that it was SRK's idea to do this. He revealed that after he was banned over his gesture and fined as well, Shah Rukh Khan came upto him and told him that they would celebrate the same way once they win the IPL 2024.

SRK's idea to celebrate with flying kiss

"After I got banned for one match, I was very sad and then Shah Rukh sir came to me and said 'Tu tension mat le ye waali celebration trophy ke saath karenge (You don't worry, we'll celebrate the IPL with a flying kiss). He promised me and made sure that we did that with the trophy and our team," Rana said in an interview.

Would Rana change his onfield behaviour?

Rana was fined 60 per cent of his match fees over his animated gesture. However, the player maintains that he would not tone down his behaviour on field. "Not a chance. Next time I will make sure that I will not use it as a send-off. This is my cricket. I have always played my cricket like this. I am a fun-loving guy off the field but on the cricket pitch, I am not there to make friends, I want to win," he told Indian Express.

Rana emerged as one of the star players of KKR as he picked 19 wickets from just 13 matches for KKR.