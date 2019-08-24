Shah Rukh Khan's real-life story of coming from a very modest family to becoming the biggest superstar this country has seen, appears to be a part of a Bollywood script. While Shah Rukh did make it big in the industry on his own, without any godfathers; he ended up losing a lot on the way. From the premature death of his parents to his sister Shehnaz not being able to bear the pain of her parents' demise, Shah Rukh has seen a lot.

Shah Rukh Khan's sister, Shehnaz Lalarukh, has always chosen to stay away from the limelight. Not much is even known about his sister. But, once, in an interview, Shah Rukh Khan had spoken up about his sister's health. SRK had said, "She didn't cry, she didn't say anything, she just fell and hit her head on the ground. And two years after that, she didn't cry, she didn't speak, she just kept looking in space. It just changed her world, now she's better but she has got some deficiencies."

Delving further into the topic, Khan had revealed, "During the making of my film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, she again was hospitalised and they said she will not survive. I took her to Switzerland, got her treated there while I was shooting Tujhe Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Sanam song. But she hasn't ever recovered from the loss of her father and it got compounded because my mother also got expired 10 years later."

Talking about how good a person she is, SRK had said, "She was highly qualified, she was MA LLB, very intelligent like my parents wanted her to be. But she couldn't face the reality of losing her parents. And I somehow developed the sense of detachment, the sense of false bravado which I show in public, a sense of humour and a lot of things which people think is flamboyant and Bollywood-like, to cover up the sadness affecting my life and me becoming like my sister. I love my sister for how she is. She is a much better person than I can ever be. I think she is the child of God, very naive and innocent. My kids love them more than they love me and my wife. But I don't have the guts to be so simple, so hurt and so disturbed."