Shah Rukh Khan's grey hair, bearded look leaves fans worried

Shah Rukh Khan's latest picture has left his fans worried. In the picture, that has now taken over the internet, the actor can be seen sporting long, grey hair and a bearded look. SRK looked exhausted in the picture even though he was clicking smiling. His fans and followers were shocked to see the picture as the actor didn't look like his usual self.

Truth behind the picture

However, it has been learned that the picture is actually fake. Shah Rukh Khan has neither left his hair grey nor has he grown his beard as shown in the picture. The viral picture has been edited and photoshopped and was originally from his 2017 photoshoot with Dabboo Ratnani. There were many who were awed by King Khan's new look too.

Social media has a lot to say

"Doesn't he look dapper?" said one user. "Crushing so hard," wrote another netizen. "Can't wait for him to actually grow old and look this handsome," opined one more user. "Making us go weak in the knees since 1990," said another netizen. "Sexy Isn't A Shape, It's An Attitude Big Love! Shah Rukh Khan."

But, there were many who were left puzzled and shocked by his look. "Is it the effect of Aryan Khan controversy?" asked one user. "Looks old and exhausted," said another. "The end of an era," opined one more netizen. "Can't see him like this," wrote one more user. "Heartbreaking to see him like this," said a social media user.