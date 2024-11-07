It seems like the stars aren't in favour of Bollywood. After Salman Khan received enormous threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, it has been reported that Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has also received death threats.

On November 5, Mumbai Police received the death threat call around 8 am, where the caller identified himself as 'Hindustani.' The caller claimed he was standing outside SRK's residence, Mannat, and was making the call.

According to CNN News18, Mumbai Police received the threat call from a number traced to Chhattisgarh's Raipur. When the police contacted the registered owner, he informed them he had lost his mobile phone on 2 November and mentioned that he had made a police complaint at a local police station in Raipur on the same day.

It has been reported that the registered owner of the phone number used in the threat call had reported his phone stolen on November 2 and registered a police case about the same.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Following threats made to Shah Rukh Khan, fans have gathered outside Mannat, hoping to catch a glimpse of him.



Saurabh Verma, a fan from Chhattisgarh, says, "I came all the way to see my King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, but I haven't been able to see him yet. I… pic.twitter.com/P2ZeWmjKhB — IANS (@ians_india) November 7, 2024

The case has been registered under Sections 308 (4) and 351 (3)(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The threat to Shah Rukh Khan follows a series of similar threats directed at fellow actor Salman Khan in recent months. Authorities are working to trace the caller and ensure the safety of the actors.

"Bandra police station received a call threatening Shah Rukh Khan and asking for Rs 50 lakh. An offence has been registered. No arrest has been made yet," a senior police official told news agency PTI.

Stay Safe King our Prayers Are With You ❤️ @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/e16CaVGfhh — Sumit Jagtap (@SumitJa12048264) November 7, 2024

According to sources, a Mumbai Police team has already left for Raipur to investigate the matter.

On SRK's birthday, he didn't wave to his fans for security reasons. After the news of death threats surfaced on social media, SRK's fans sided with his decision to go underground and lauded his decision for not waving to his fans.

Stay strong, stay safe King Khan trends on Twitter

One user shared, "Now it's striking to SRKians that it was probably the best decision from SRK that he didn't come out on his balcony on his birthday", with another writing, "Nothing is more important to us than his safety".

no wonder he didn't come to balcony to wave ughhh this place law order has become such a joke ?? https://t.co/gRKPsxux98 — ' (@heyyshonaaa) November 7, 2024

Salman Khan's second threat

Earlier on November 5, the Mumbai Police had received a threat message against superstar Salman Khan allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The threat message gave the actor two options: apologise or pay Rs 5 crore to stay alive.

SRK's threats come during the time Salman Khan has been facing death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. As of now. Salman Khan's security has been heightened. He is shooting for Sikandar in Hyderabad.

Last month, a former Member of the Maharashtra Assembly and Salman Khan's close friend Baba Siddique, was shot dead outside his son's office in Mumbai.