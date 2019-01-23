Shah Rukh Khan, the King Khan of Bollywood is going through one of the toughest patches of his career. The actor has been continuously failing to take the box-office by a storm for the past couple of years.

Even though Shah Rukh's previous release 'Zero' hit the theatres amid huge expectations, it literally bombed at the box-office. In an urge to deliver a blockbuster, Shah Rukh Khan opted out of Rakesh Sharma biopic, and several credible reports revealed that the actor is joining hands with Farhan Akhtar for 'Don 3'.

However, the latest reports coming out from the corner reveal that it is still not clear whether the shooting of 'Don 3' will begin this year. As per a Deccan Chronicle report, there is no finalisation regarding the materialisation of 'Don 3', as Farhan Akhtar has not readied the script for the film.

The report also added that both Shah Rukh Khan and Farhan Akhtar have continuously failed to come up with a fully bound theme for 'Don 3'. Close sources to Farhan Akhtar reveal that the director has no plans to start the shooting of 'Don 3' in the near future, as he is now busy with his acting career.

"Farhan has no plans of starting Don 3 in the near future. Right now, he only wants to concentrate on his acting career. He is starting his new sports film Toofan directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra that will keep him busy for the next one year. Directing Don 3 or any other film is not on his mind at all," reveals the source.

If the words from the source are true, Shah Rukh Khan will have no releases this year. It is still unclear whether he will announce working for a new movie in the coming days.

Interestingly, Aamir Khan, another big Khan in Bollywood, will not have a theatrical release in 2019 either. Aamir is currently busy with the works of his web series Mahabharata which is being made with a huge budget.