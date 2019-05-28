Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana recently attended a friend's party, pictures from which have come up on social media. While the star kid looked stunning in a white top, many trolled her saying that the dress was too revealing.

Suhana was attending a friend's birthday party in London. A couple of photos from the event is out on social media. Suhana looked dazzling in a white t-shirt with loose hair. While one picture showed her taking mirror selfie with a female friend, another photo has her with a male friend.

SRK's daughter received a lot of appreciation from her fans, but a section of people went heavy on her for her dressing style. Social media is abuzz with a lot of comments, criticising Suhana for allegedly exposing too much skin.

While some trolled her on religious grounds, some others made nasty comments saying that she has been doing too much of skin show.

Another section of people is curious to know the guy sitting next to her. Many opined that the foreigner is not just a friend, but could be her boyfriend. This is not the first time that Suhana has received such comments on social media. She often faces such crass response from netizens on her pictures.

However, she has become mature enough now to deal with such negativity without paying much attention to it. While she currently studies at Ardingly College in London, she is willing to become an actress in future.

Her father had also earlier confirmed that she wanted to join the industry, but he had also said that she can pursue her dream only after completing her studies.