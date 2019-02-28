After tasting success with Manikarnika, Kangana Ranaut will now be seen in her upcoming quirky thriller Mental Hai Kya opposite Rajkummar Rao in lead role. And moreover, she will be collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan for a film for the first time.

According to several reports that have been doing the rounds of the industry, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in an extended cameo and may share screen space with Kangana in the film.

Kangana Ranaut is re-uniting with her Queen co-star Rajkummar Rao in Mental Hai Kya. It is being directed by National Award-winner Prakash Kovelamudi and produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and Shaailesh R Singh's Karma Media. The movie will reportedly highlight the idea of "beauty in imperfections".

It will be interesting to see the refreshing chemistry between Kangana and Shah Rukh Khan when they will appear in the same frame. Mental Hai Kya is scheduled to release on March 29, this year.

Meanwhile, Kangana and Krish Jagarlamudi directorial Manikarnika has crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office and has been running in theatres since four weeks from its release.