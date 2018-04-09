Shah Rukh Khan might not have said anything about Salman Khan's conviction yet, but there was a time when SRK expressed strong support for the superstar.

Salman's name has surfaced as an accused in quite a few legal cases, including the 2002 hit-and-run case, and the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

At a time when Salman has been found guilty in the blackbuck hunting case, a throwback video of Shah Rukh defending the Tiger Zinda Hai actor has come up on social media.

"Sometimes I feel that there a lot of advantages in being a film star but there are a lot of negativity as well. I think one of the negatives of being a celebrity is that you get judged even before your crime is proven or proved. This has happened time and again with Salman," Shah Rukh said during an old interview.

"I think that by virtue of the impression that stardom has given to people, they think they can say anything about the stars. That, I think, is wrong. I am nobody, and genuinely not someone who can comment on what the law is, we all respect it. But somewhere at a personal level, one feels and wishes all this did not happen to Salman," he is seen saying in the video.

Watch the video here:

Although it's not clear if Shah Rukh was talking about a specific case concerning Salman, this old video is now being shared as the latter is in the news after being convicted in the blackbuck poaching case.

A Jodhpur sessions court had found Salman guilty in the case, and had sentenced him five years of imprisonment. Other four accused – Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam — were acquitted.

His conviction in the 20-year-old case received mixed response from all quarters. While some supported the court's verdict, some others opined that the quantum of punishment was too much.

The 52-year-old actor's fans and some Bollywood celebs also said the court should have lenient on Salman, considering all the charity that he does.

Some still don't believe that Salman could have committed such a crime. Nonetheless, Salman is currently out on bail.