There has been a buzz that Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan will play a dual role in his upcoming action thriller Jawan. It looks like the rumours are true and the star will appear as father and son. According to a report on Boxoffice Worldwide, SRK will appear as an ex-commando Vikram and as police officer Azad. It is also said that there is a high-octane action sequence featuring both the characters which is likely to be a treat for the fans.

The last time we saw SRK in a double role was in Fan (2016). Other films include Don, Om Shanti Om, Paheli, Duplicate and English Babu Desi Mame. Meanwhile, the news of Thalapathy Vijay's cameo has created quite a stir. Indeed, Jawan's action choreographer has revealed that a high-octane action scene featuring Vijay and SRK will be a visual treat for fans.

#Jawan first song Zinda Banda was choreographed by Shobi.



The song was shot over five days in Chennai, with over 1,000 dancers flown in from Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Madurai and Mumbai.



Budget for this #ShahRukhKhan song is a whopping ₹1️⃣5️⃣cr.



The track composed by #Anirudh is… pic.twitter.com/6gxxuFVXyw — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) July 26, 2023

Okay so it is now confirmed! #Jawan’s promotions would kickstart from the song #ZindaBanda which will feature around 1000 dancers along with #ShahRukhKhan. The song has been shot on a mammoth scale with a budget of ₹ 15cr which makes it one of the most expensive songs ever! ? pic.twitter.com/U8pBpFL44j — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) July 26, 2023

Also featuring Nayantara and Vijay Sethupathi in ke roles, the film's plot revolves around an ex-army officer who sets out a personal vendetta against the government with an army of women. He is up against a monstrous outlaw who caused sufferings in the lives of many. Will the Jawan succeed in his mission forms the plot? Directed by Atlee, Jawan is all set to hit the screens on September 7 in multiple languages.