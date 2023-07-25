The news of Thalapathy Vijay's cameo in SRK's much-hyped Jawan has been making the headlines for quite some time. However, later there was a buzz that the Tamil superstar turned down the offer citing a schedule clash. Now, it looks like the news is not true. Indeed, Jawan's action choreographer has revealed that a high-octane action scene featuring Vijay and SRK will be a visual treat for fans.

Jawan Prevue has already taken the entire nation by storm. From SRK's bald look to his high-octane action sequence to weaving magic on screen, the film has already raised the expectation bar higher. The pre-release video also gave us a glimpse of Nayantara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance) and Sanaya Malhotra. The team also released Nayantara's cop look and antagonist Vijay Sethupathi's dead dealer looks from the film.

There's no stopping him... or is there? Watch out! #VijaySethupathi #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/BdD3OKttMZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 24, 2023

She is the thunder that comes before the storm! #Nayanthara#JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/STn6a20kka — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 17, 2023

Now have to go back to work. #Jawan getting release ready. Thank u for your time for #AskSRK. As promised sending out the poster for the film and of course lots and lots of love. See u all in the cinemas. pic.twitter.com/36w4j1JI1k — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 13, 2023

The film's plot revolves around an ex-army officer who sets out a personal vendetta against the government with an army of women. He is up against a monstrous outlaw who caused sufferings in the lives of many. Will the Jawan succeed in his mission forms the plot? Directed by Atlee, Jawan is all set to hit the screens on September 7 in multiple languages.